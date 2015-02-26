Google restructures in Europe following new antitrust lawsuits

Google has announced it will unify all of its European, Middle-Eastern and African teams into one EMEA division, headed by Google UK’s Matt Brittin.

Similar to Google’s CEO Larry Page’s micromanagement, all teams in the sectors will report to Brittin, and he will relay any important information back to HQ in Mountain View, California.

It follows several investigations into breaking up the search giant in Europe, including a request from the European Parliament to have Google split its search business from other services, in order to remove competitive advantage the search giant might gain by bumping search results.

Even though there is no proof of Google utilising the search engine in a way to push new services, a new antitrust investigation in Europe obviously shows the governments are uncertain about the US-based company.

Google is also facing troubles in Russia, after search provider Yandex opened an anti-monopoly case against Google, due to preloading its own services on Android and blocking competitors.

Having this one central network to Google’s operations for Europe, Middle-East and Africa might bring more stability to its relationship with European government officials, due to being able to work on cases quickly instead of passing it through several local branches.

Google will address the growing tensions between the search giant and Europe in the next few months, pushing for a single digital market to make decisions and legislation for the company.

“For Europe to reach its full potential, we need to clear the way for companies online. We need a single market in the digital world that reflects the single market we enjoy in the physical world already. With over two dozen regulatory and frameworks to contend with, businesses stumble when they seek to sell, grow or hire across borders,” said Brittin in a statement.