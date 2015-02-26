iPhone 6S will pack 2GB of RAM under the bonnet?

A new iPhone rumour has popped up concerning the amount of RAM that Apple’s next-gen handset will be packing.

And that rumour is that Apple could finally move up from the 1GB of RAM it stuck with for the iPhone 6 models, doubling the RAM to 2GB with the iPhone 6S.

It’s also likely that the iPad Pro (or iPad Plus – whatever Apple’s larger 12in tablet ends up being called) will boast no less than 4GB of RAM to help productivity apps run as slickly as possible (and games for that matter).

This comes from research notes flagged by Barron’s (via BGR), which observed that Apple is currently trying to ensure enough supplies of RAM to cope with the quantities needed in its forthcoming devices. With DRAM in short supply, Apple is apparently tapping up Samsung, according to Summit Research analyst Srini Sundararajan.

Sundararajan also noted that the Apple Watch will use 0.5GB of RAM.

The iPhone 6S rumours are starting to flow already, and aside from the prospect of 2GB of RAM, as we recently reported we’re looking at a more radical potential change in terms of a 3D Touch-enabled display. This will allow users to initiate different actions with a light or heavy touch, expanding the scope of the UI considerably.

Some major innovation will likely be needed, given that Samsung is throwing everything into the ring with the Galaxy S6, including elements like an Edge display.