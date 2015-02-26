Jive Software announces communications revamp with latest updates

Jive Software, provider of communication and collaboration solutions for businesses, has today announced two new product updates.

One is the Winter release of its Jive-x external community solution, adding new capabilities to drive brand affinity and foster prospect, customer and partner engagement.

The other is Jive-n, the internal solution said to deliver a simple, smart and seamless platform across devices for managing both company-wide and audience-specific corporate communications, fostering two-way dialogue that strengthens strategic alignment.

The Jive-x update aims to empower companies looking to increase community participation and marketing conversion rates through targeted messaging, improved performance and new integration with Marketo.

The release also has a Community Health Report, which provides community managers with fine-grained analytics and visibility into how member metrics changed over the last 24 hours, 7 days or month.

Companies can also create specific groups – such as new members, people interested in a particular product, or partners – to receive relevant information from throughout the community. As a result, members will receive more focused news in their activity streams.

“Today’s modern, leading companies recognise that best-in-class customer and partner communities are business imperatives – not only for customer support, but for prospect and partner engagement as well,” said Clara Liang, chief product officer at Jive Software. “Our Jive-x Winter release enables businesses to better inform, captivate, track and nurture their prospects and customers, bringing the benefits of a vibrant community to every stage of the customer lifecycle.”

Jive-n, on the other hand, now supports claims-based authentication for connecting to Microsoft SharePoint. The Jive Connector for Google Docs now includes impact metrics, so people can measure reach and sentiment of their shared documents. In addition, Jive-n now synchronises instantaneously with Google Drive files.

Dubbed a "one-stop communication hub," the update has greatly improved the search experience, making it easier for employees to find the right documents faster.

Clara Liang said: “For so many people, their daily routine starts with catching up on the latest activity within their organisation, including reading important updates and messages from leadership and their colleagues.”

"At Jive we want to make this experience as seamless as possible – empowering employees to be connected and informed across any device while enabling companies to build fully aligned and engaged cultures."

The Jive-x and Jive-n Winter releases will be available this week, with the hosted and on-premise versions available in March.