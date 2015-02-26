Kazam announces six new budget Android smartphones

European-based smartphone maker Kazam has announced six new budget Android smartphones coming to several countries in the EU, including the UK.

The news comes just a few hours after the company's raunchy TV ad for the Tornado 348 was taken off British screens for reportedly "objectifying women".

All six of the smartphones launched go under the Trooper brand. Kazam seems to have a thing for brands that start with the letter T: Trooper, Tornado, Thunder and Toughshield, the only disparity being the Life brand.

Here are the specs for the six new smartphones:

Kazam Trooper 440L: 4-inch WVGA (480×800) display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB storageplus microSD card slot, 2-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 1650mAh battery and 4G LTE support

Kazam Trooper 445L: 4.5-inch WVGA (480×800) display, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage plus microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 1980mAh battery and 4G LTE support

Kazam Trooper 450: 5-inch 480×854 display, 1.3GHz quad-core procesor, 512MB RAM, 5GB storage (2.3GB usable) plus microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera and 2000mAh battery

Kazam Trooper 450L: 5-inch 480×854 display, 1,2GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage plus microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 2000mAh battery and 4G LTE support

Kazam Trooper 451: 5-inch 480×854 display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage plus microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 1800mAh battery and dual SIM card slots

Kazam Trooper 455: 5.5-inch 480×854 display, 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage plus microSD card slot, 5-megapixel rear camera, 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera, 2800mAh battery and dual SIM card slots

Kazam is offering a 3-year warranty on all phones and Kazam Rescue, an Amazon Mayday-esc service offering free video support.