Lenovo the unlucky target as Lizard Squad returns

After a brief absence, the notorious DDoS group Lizard Squad has returned for another alleged attack on Lenovo’s website, just one week after the Superfish adware incident.

The site went down for a few hours yesterday, and immediately Lizard Squad sprung to social media claiming responsibility.

The hacking collective provided proof in the way of a link to their Twitter account, alongside the names Ryan King and Rory Andrew Godfrey in the HTML code, two known Lizard Squad members.

Lenovo has yet to make an official statement about the apparent hack, looking to play off the issues and hopefully let the press die down.

It has allowed Lenovo to move away from the Superfish reports, an extremely big issue for the company which may result in a hefty lawsuit in the upcoming months.

Lenovo essentially installed adware capable of screenshotting information and providing advertising based on this stolen information. Superfish offered this data to third-parties as well, breaking several laws in the process.

The Chinese-based computer manufacturer has since removed Superfish from all newly manufactured computers, alongside offering a removal tool for Lenovo customers.

It even put the Superfish service onto Windows Defender and McAfee remove list, meaning anyone with basic security installed on their Lenovo machine should be able to remove the adware fast.

Superfish has denied the reports that it sells user content to third-parties, claiming everything it does is above board, however the consumer revolt over the service gives Superfish zero credibility.