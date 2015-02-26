Revenge porn site owner learns the true meaning of Karma

There's nothing better than a little karma to brighten up your day. Especially when it comes to people running revenge porn sites.

Revenge porn – karma, karma – revenge porn, do you see where this is going?

Craig Brittain was an owner of a revenge porn site. In case you've been living under a rock for the past few months, revenge porn sites are where people post nude and/or sexual photos of their exes without their permission. For revenge.

Now this owner, Brittain, sent Google a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) to remove from its search engine results, 23 articles which have used his photos without his permission.

The articles are, obviously, about his website getting banned by the America’s Federal Trade Commission.

He said that the links were examples of “unauthorised use of photos of me and other related information”.

David Kravets of ArsTechnica, who first spotted the story, say that "in this instance, fair use and general First Amendment principles are on Google's and the media's side."

Craig Brittain is a 28-old man from Colorado, who operated the now obsolete website IsAnyBodyDown.com. He said his site offered "a higher level of hatred than its competitors."

The site hosted photos of more than a 1,000 people. He apparently tricked women on Craigslist to send him their nude photos, which he would later post on the website. He also held the photos ransom, sometimes asking up to $500 (£320) for their removal.

The website was banned by the America's Federal Trade Commission in January 2015.