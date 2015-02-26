Samsung Galaxy S6: list of default apps on board revealed

As we head for the weekend, and the impending unveiling of the Galaxy S6 on Sunday, more info is slowly leaking out concerning the new flagship handset.

And this time, the rumour isn’t about the hardware the S6 is packing, but rather the software – and indeed it’s all about what software the Galaxy S6 won’t have on board. In other words, Samsung’s charge to defeat bloatware – and a timely one given the Lenovo incident (even though that pertains to PCs, not phones, it still holds true that no one wants a load of bloat rubbish on any device they buy).

We’ve heard the rumour that Samsung intends to cut down on the software installed on the Galaxy S6 before, but Sam Mobile has got hold of the alleged full (and short) list of apps which will come preinstalled – and there will only be two apps added by Samsung itself (S Voice and S Health).

There will be six apps in total – those two Samsung efforts, along with Facebook and Skype, OneDrive and OneNote – plus all the usual Google and Galaxy apps. Oh, and a download link for WhatsApp.

That’s a very palatable list compared to what Samsung has tried to cram on with past handsets – plus with the streamlined Lollipop OS on board, all that should help the phone fly in performance terms.

The idea is to make a radical change on all fronts, it seems, with the Galaxy S6, and that’s a good move given that Samsung needs this flagship to turn things around – or it’s in serious trouble on the smartphone front.