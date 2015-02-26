The top 100 most valuable tech brands

Ahead of MWC in Barcelona, brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance has published its annual review of the state of the world's biggest technology brands.
Although there may not be any surprises in the top few spots, the table does make for extremely interesting reading.
Apple has firmly cemented its place at the top of the table. In fact, it's so far ahead of its closest rivals that it's hard to see how anyone will ever catch up, especially as its impending Apple Watch release is expected to ignite the smartwatch market.
Equally is preditctable is Google in second place, the start of a US dominated top ten which contains nine American brands. Samsung has muscled its way in at number four, and is joined in the top 30 by fellow South Korean firm LG at number 26.
What about British companies, I hear you cry!
Well it's slim pickings I'm afraid. Accenture and Seagate Technology (both Irish firms) make up the extent of the British representation in 17th and 54th place respectively.
The full table is shown below. Does anything in there surprise you? Let us know in the comments section.
|Rank 2015
|Rank 2014
|Brand
|Domicile
|Brand Value 2015 (USDm)
|Brand Rating 2015
|Brand Value Change (%)
|Brand Value 2014 (USDm)
|Brand Rating 2014
|1
|1
|Apple
|US
|128,303
|AAA
|23%
|104,680
|AAA
|2
|2
|US
|76,683
|AAA
|12%
|68,620
|AAA+
|3
|3
|Microsoft
|US
|67,060
|AAA
|7%
|62,783
|AAA
|4
|4
|Samsung Electronics
|South Korea
|65,671
|AAA-
|7%
|61,591
|AAA
|5
|6
|Amazon.com
|US
|56,124
|AAA-
|24%
|45,147
|AAA-
|6
|5
|General Electric
|US
|48,019
|AA+
|-9%
|52,533
|AA+
|7
|7
|IBM
|US
|35,428
|AA+
|-15%
|41,513
|AA+
|8
|8
|Intel
|US
|25,011
|AAA-
|9%
|22,940
|AA
|9
|19
|US
|24,180
|AAA-
|146%
|9,819
|AA+
|10
|9
|Oracle
|US
|22,888
|AA+
|11%
|20,635
|AA
|11
|10
|HP
|US
|18,068
|AA-
|-9%
|19,824
|AA-
|12
|13
|eBay
|US
|14,070
|AA+
|5%
|13,379
|AAA-
|13
|33
|Baidu
|China
|13,284
|AA+
|161%
|5,092
|AA-
|14
|20
|Huawei
|China
|11,621
|AA
|33%
|8,721
|AA-
|15
|11
|Hitachi
|Japan
|11,530
|AA-
|-28%
|16,025
|AA-
|16
|30
|Alibaba
|China
|11,377
|AA+
|90%
|6,000
|AA+
|17
|18
|Accenture
|Ireland
|11,087
|AA
|1%
|11,009
|AA
|18
|14
|SAP
|Germany
|10,445
|AA
|-22%
|13,360
|AA+
|19
|16
|Panasonic
|Japan
|9,280
|AA-
|-16%
|11,087
|AA-
|20
|25
|Ericsson
|Sweden
|9,157
|AA+
|24%
|7,406
|AA+
|21
|12
|Toshiba
|Japan
|9,064
|AA
|-34%
|13,709
|AA
|22
|22
|TCS
|India
|8,694
|AA+
|5%
|8,284
|AA+
|23
|24
|China
|8,316
|AA+
|9%
|7,644
|AA
|24
|17
|Philips
|Netherlands
|8,082
|AAA-
|-27%
|11,029
|AAA
|25
|15
|Sony
|Japan
|7,851
|AA+
|-36%
|12,353
|AA
|26
|21
|Dell
|US
|7,767
|AA-
|-6%
|8,295
|A+
|27
|26
|LG
|South Korea
|7,469
|AA
|4%
|7,188
|AA
|28
|27
|Paypal
|US
|7,265
|AA+
|1%
|7,159
|AA+
|29
|28
|Xbox
|US
|6,766
|AA+
|4%
|6,477
|AA
|30
|JD.com
|China
|6,698
|A+
|31
|23
|Canon
|Japan
|6,494
|AA+
|-21%
|8,179
|AA
|32
|36
|Playstation
|Japan
|6,075
|AA
|32%
|4,586
|AA
|33
|Booking.com
|US
|5,864
|AA
|34
|42
|Lenovo
|China
|5,274
|AA
|35%
|3,913
|AA
|35
|38
|Qualcomm
|US
|4,994
|AA+
|15%
|4,337
|AAA-
|36
|29
|EMC
|US
|4,680
|AA+
|-26%
|6,312
|AA+
|37
|31
|Mitsubishi Electric
|Japan
|4,488
|A+
|-22%
|5,781
|AA-
|38
|92
|US
|4,366
|AAA-
|185%
|1,533
|AAA-
|39
|47
|Adobe
|US
|4,223
|AA
|20%
|3,524
|AA
|40
|32
|Yahoo!
|US
|4,148
|AAA-
|-22%
|5,295
|AA-
|41
|77
|priceline.com
|US
|3,956
|AA+
|97%
|2,006
|AA
|42
|50
|NETFLIX
|US
|3,903
|AA
|23%
|3,179
|AA+
|43
|34
|Fujitsu
|Japan
|3,889
|AA
|-20%
|4,886
|AA
|44
|37
|Emerson Electric
|US
|3,875
|AA+
|-11%
|4,354
|AA
|45
|43
|Western Digital
|US
|3,875
|AA
|2%
|3,806
|AA
|46
|41
|Xerox
|US
|3,814
|AA
|-7%
|4,095
|AA-
|47
|56
|Xiaomi
|China
|3,798
|A+
|37%
|2,769
|AA
|48
|65
|salesforce
|US
|3,577
|AA+
|40%
|2,562
|AA
|49
|60
|Expedia.com
|US
|3,567
|AA
|33%
|2,675
|AA-
|50
|62
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|US
|3,564
|AA-
|36%
|2,624
|AA-
|51
|44
|Activision Blizzard
|US
|3,557
|AA+
|-6%
|3,775
|AA
|52
|51
|China
|3,553
|AA+
|15%
|3,092
|AA
|53
|54
|Cognizant
|US
|3,515
|AA
|24%
|2,830
|AA
|54
|49
|Seagate Technology
|Ireland
|3,495
|AA
|6%
|3,306
|AA+
|55
|39
|Schneider Electric
|France
|3,477
|AA
|-16%
|4,130
|AA+
|56
|75
|US
|3,454
|AA+
|61%
|2,150
|AA+
|57
|48
|ZTE
|China
|3,437
|AA
|-2%
|3,515
|AA-
|58
|71
|Infosys
|India
|3,414
|AA
|49%
|2,291
|AA-
|59
|82
|HCL
|India
|3,148
|AA
|63%
|1,925
|AA
|60
|57
|Haier
|China
|3,090
|AA-
|13%
|2,732
|AA-
|61
|35
|Sharp
|Japan
|2,996
|AA-
|-38%
|4,852
|A
|62
|61
|Gree Electric Appliances
|China
|2,810
|AA
|6%
|2,650
|AA-
|63
|52
|Ricoh
|Japan
|2,780
|AA-
|-8%
|3,033
|AA-
|64
|64
|VMWARE
|US
|2,766
|AA
|8%
|2,563
|AA-
|65
|63
|Motorola
|US
|2,723
|AA+
|5%
|2,595
|AA
|66
|53
|Electronic Arts
|US
|2,698
|AA-
|-9%
|2,951
|AA-
|67
|78
|Cerner Corp
|US
|2,643
|AA+
|34%
|1,969
|AA
|68
|45
|Nec
|Japan
|2,608
|AA-
|-30%
|3,748
|A+
|69
|46
|Cap Gemini
|France
|2,519
|AA
|-32%
|3,707
|AA+
|70
|70
|Whirlpool
|US
|2,492
|AA
|8%
|2,298
|AA
|71
|69
|Fiserv Inc
|US
|2,324
|AA-
|1%
|2,304
|A+
|72
|81
|Wipro
|India
|2,302
|AA+
|19%
|1,934
|AA
|73
|67
|Atos
|France
|2,215
|AA-
|-9%
|2,447
|AA-
|74
|68
|Nokia
|Finland
|2,212
|AA-
|-9%
|2,421
|AA-
|75
|40
|Kyocera
|Japan
|2,171
|AA-
|-47%
|4,122
|AA-
|76
|73
|Texas Instruments
|US
|2,147
|AA+
|-4%
|2,246
|AA
|77
|66
|Avnet
|US
|2,039
|A+
|-17%
|2,449
|AA
|78
|97
|Hikvision
|China
|2,006
|AA+
|49%
|1,347
|AA-
|79
|Rakuten
|Japan
|1,947
|AA
|80
|76
|Energizer
|US
|1,885
|AA
|-7%
|2,023
|AA
|81
|ASUS
|Taiwan
|1,878
|A+
|82
|90
|Arçelik
|Turkey
|1,845
|AA
|14%
|1,616
|AA+
|83
|83
|Symantec
|US
|1,811
|AA
|-4%
|1,887
|AA
|84
|55
|Computer Sciences
|US
|1,810
|AA-
|-35%
|2,804
|AA
|85
|96
|Advanced Semiconductors
|Taiwan
|1,800
|AA-
|34%
|1,347
|A
|86
|58
|Nintendo
|Japan
|1,767
|AA-
|-35%
|2,727
|AA-
|87
|85
|Miele
|Germany
|1,751
|AA-
|-3%
|1,799
|A+
|88
|84
|CA Technologies
|US
|1,738
|AA
|-7%
|1,876
|AA-
|89
|Pegatron
|Taiwan
|1,733
|A+
|90
|103
|NetEase
|China
|1,724
|AA-
|35%
|1,276
|A+
|91
|88
|TCL
|China
|1,707
|AA-
|3%
|1,663
|A+
|92
|Hon Hai Precision Industry
|Taiwan
|1,692
|A+
|93
|Quanta Computer
|Taiwan
|1,673
|AA-
|94
|Delta Electronics
|Taiwan
|1,599
|AA
|95
|104
|CGI
|Canada
|1,518
|AA-
|20%
|1,266
|AA
|96
|79
|Midea
|China
|1,498
|A+
|-24%
|1,965
|A+
|97
|Lite-On Technology
|Taiwan
|1,497
|AA-
|98
|74
|Jabil
|US
|1,480
|AA-
|-31%
|2,158
|AA-
|99
|AOL
|US
|1,442
|A
|100
|HTC
|Taiwan
|1,441
|AA-
Source: Brand Finance