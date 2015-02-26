The top 100 most valuable tech brands

Ahead of MWC in Barcelona, brand valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance has published its annual review of the state of the world's biggest technology brands.

Although there may not be any surprises in the top few spots, the table does make for extremely interesting reading.

Apple has firmly cemented its place at the top of the table. In fact, it's so far ahead of its closest rivals that it's hard to see how anyone will ever catch up, especially as its impending Apple Watch release is expected to ignite the smartwatch market.

Equally is preditctable is Google in second place, the start of a US dominated top ten which contains nine American brands. Samsung has muscled its way in at number four, and is joined in the top 30 by fellow South Korean firm LG at number 26.

What about British companies, I hear you cry!

Well it's slim pickings I'm afraid. Accenture and Seagate Technology (both Irish firms) make up the extent of the British representation in 17th and 54th place respectively.

The full table is shown below.

Rank 2015 Rank 2014 Brand Domicile Brand Value 2015 (USDm) Brand Rating 2015 Brand Value Change (%) Brand Value 2014 (USDm) Brand Rating 2014 1 1 Apple US 128,303 AAA 23% 104,680 AAA 2 2 Google US 76,683 AAA 12% 68,620 AAA+ 3 3 Microsoft US 67,060 AAA 7% 62,783 AAA 4 4 Samsung Electronics South Korea 65,671 AAA- 7% 61,591 AAA 5 6 Amazon.com US 56,124 AAA- 24% 45,147 AAA- 6 5 General Electric US 48,019 AA+ -9% 52,533 AA+ 7 7 IBM US 35,428 AA+ -15% 41,513 AA+ 8 8 Intel US 25,011 AAA- 9% 22,940 AA 9 19 Facebook US 24,180 AAA- 146% 9,819 AA+ 10 9 Oracle US 22,888 AA+ 11% 20,635 AA 11 10 HP US 18,068 AA- -9% 19,824 AA- 12 13 eBay US 14,070 AA+ 5% 13,379 AAA- 13 33 Baidu China 13,284 AA+ 161% 5,092 AA- 14 20 Huawei China 11,621 AA 33% 8,721 AA- 15 11 Hitachi Japan 11,530 AA- -28% 16,025 AA- 16 30 Alibaba China 11,377 AA+ 90% 6,000 AA+ 17 18 Accenture Ireland 11,087 AA 1% 11,009 AA 18 14 SAP Germany 10,445 AA -22% 13,360 AA+ 19 16 Panasonic Japan 9,280 AA- -16% 11,087 AA- 20 25 Ericsson Sweden 9,157 AA+ 24% 7,406 AA+ 21 12 Toshiba Japan 9,064 AA -34% 13,709 AA 22 22 TCS India 8,694 AA+ 5% 8,284 AA+ 23 24 QQ China 8,316 AA+ 9% 7,644 AA 24 17 Philips Netherlands 8,082 AAA- -27% 11,029 AAA 25 15 Sony Japan 7,851 AA+ -36% 12,353 AA 26 21 Dell US 7,767 AA- -6% 8,295 A+ 27 26 LG South Korea 7,469 AA 4% 7,188 AA 28 27 Paypal US 7,265 AA+ 1% 7,159 AA+ 29 28 Xbox US 6,766 AA+ 4% 6,477 AA 30 JD.com China 6,698 A+ 31 23 Canon Japan 6,494 AA+ -21% 8,179 AA 32 36 Playstation Japan 6,075 AA 32% 4,586 AA 33 Booking.com US 5,864 AA 34 42 Lenovo China 5,274 AA 35% 3,913 AA 35 38 Qualcomm US 4,994 AA+ 15% 4,337 AAA- 36 29 EMC US 4,680 AA+ -26% 6,312 AA+ 37 31 Mitsubishi Electric Japan 4,488 A+ -22% 5,781 AA- 38 92 Twitter US 4,366 AAA- 185% 1,533 AAA- 39 47 Adobe US 4,223 AA 20% 3,524 AA 40 32 Yahoo! US 4,148 AAA- -22% 5,295 AA- 41 77 priceline.com US 3,956 AA+ 97% 2,006 AA 42 50 NETFLIX US 3,903 AA 23% 3,179 AA+ 43 34 Fujitsu Japan 3,889 AA -20% 4,886 AA 44 37 Emerson Electric US 3,875 AA+ -11% 4,354 AA 45 43 Western Digital US 3,875 AA 2% 3,806 AA 46 41 Xerox US 3,814 AA -7% 4,095 AA- 47 56 Xiaomi China 3,798 A+ 37% 2,769 AA 48 65 salesforce US 3,577 AA+ 40% 2,562 AA 49 60 Expedia.com US 3,567 AA 33% 2,675 AA- 50 62 Thermo Fisher Scientific US 3,564 AA- 36% 2,624 AA- 51 44 Activision Blizzard US 3,557 AA+ -6% 3,775 AA 52 51 WeChat China 3,553 AA+ 15% 3,092 AA 53 54 Cognizant US 3,515 AA 24% 2,830 AA 54 49 Seagate Technology Ireland 3,495 AA 6% 3,306 AA+ 55 39 Schneider Electric France 3,477 AA -16% 4,130 AA+ 56 75 Linkedin US 3,454 AA+ 61% 2,150 AA+ 57 48 ZTE China 3,437 AA -2% 3,515 AA- 58 71 Infosys India 3,414 AA 49% 2,291 AA- 59 82 HCL India 3,148 AA 63% 1,925 AA 60 57 Haier China 3,090 AA- 13% 2,732 AA- 61 35 Sharp Japan 2,996 AA- -38% 4,852 A 62 61 Gree Electric Appliances China 2,810 AA 6% 2,650 AA- 63 52 Ricoh Japan 2,780 AA- -8% 3,033 AA- 64 64 VMWARE US 2,766 AA 8% 2,563 AA- 65 63 Motorola US 2,723 AA+ 5% 2,595 AA 66 53 Electronic Arts US 2,698 AA- -9% 2,951 AA- 67 78 Cerner Corp US 2,643 AA+ 34% 1,969 AA 68 45 Nec Japan 2,608 AA- -30% 3,748 A+ 69 46 Cap Gemini France 2,519 AA -32% 3,707 AA+ 70 70 Whirlpool US 2,492 AA 8% 2,298 AA 71 69 Fiserv Inc US 2,324 AA- 1% 2,304 A+ 72 81 Wipro India 2,302 AA+ 19% 1,934 AA 73 67 Atos France 2,215 AA- -9% 2,447 AA- 74 68 Nokia Finland 2,212 AA- -9% 2,421 AA- 75 40 Kyocera Japan 2,171 AA- -47% 4,122 AA- 76 73 Texas Instruments US 2,147 AA+ -4% 2,246 AA 77 66 Avnet US 2,039 A+ -17% 2,449 AA 78 97 Hikvision China 2,006 AA+ 49% 1,347 AA- 79 Rakuten Japan 1,947 AA 80 76 Energizer US 1,885 AA -7% 2,023 AA 81 ASUS Taiwan 1,878 A+ 82 90 Arçelik Turkey 1,845 AA 14% 1,616 AA+ 83 83 Symantec US 1,811 AA -4% 1,887 AA 84 55 Computer Sciences US 1,810 AA- -35% 2,804 AA 85 96 Advanced Semiconductors Taiwan 1,800 AA- 34% 1,347 A 86 58 Nintendo Japan 1,767 AA- -35% 2,727 AA- 87 85 Miele Germany 1,751 AA- -3% 1,799 A+ 88 84 CA Technologies US 1,738 AA -7% 1,876 AA- 89 Pegatron Taiwan 1,733 A+ 90 103 NetEase China 1,724 AA- 35% 1,276 A+ 91 88 TCL China 1,707 AA- 3% 1,663 A+ 92 Hon Hai Precision Industry Taiwan 1,692 A+ 93 Quanta Computer Taiwan 1,673 AA- 94 Delta Electronics Taiwan 1,599 AA 95 104 CGI Canada 1,518 AA- 20% 1,266 AA 96 79 Midea China 1,498 A+ -24% 1,965 A+ 97 Lite-On Technology Taiwan 1,497 AA- 98 74 Jabil US 1,480 AA- -31% 2,158 AA- 99 AOL US 1,442 A 100 HTC Taiwan 1,441 AA-

Source: Brand Finance