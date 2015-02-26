UK set to enjoy a strong presence at MWC

With a lot of the global tech industry gearing up for next week's Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona, the government says its efforts to support exhibitors from the UK have paid off.

That's because the so-say 'GREAT Britain Pavilion' at the three day event (2-5 March) is to feature no less than 55 UK companies displaying their wares across 1000 square metres of space.

The UK presence is one of the largest of any country at Mobile World Congress, in fact, with over 30 companies having been supported to attend the world’s largest gathering of the mobile industry by the Tradeshow Access Programme - a UK Trade & Investment supported programme that enables smaller UK companies to compete at high-profile industry events such as this.

Diversity Of UK Tech Expertise

Visitors are being promised a range of interesting ideas on show, including "innovations" in hardware, apps, the IoT (Internet of Things) and location-based services, as well as a special 'Pod Tech Zone,' which is being claimed as allowing ten smaller companies to exhibit at the event without the cost normally associated with such a major trade exhibition.

The UK presence at Mobile World Congress has further been enhanced by techUK’s competition to find the best SME mobile health app, while the UK trade association (formerly known as Intellect) will also host a seminar programme covering key issues in the mobile industry agenda including internet of Things, Digital Health and spectrum/capacity issues, featuring speakers from UK and global companies, while UKTI Commercial Officers will be on hand to guide UK start-ups on international expansion.

“Mobile World Congress is rightly considered the annual meeting place for the mobile industry; over a number of years the UK has been at the forefront of innovation in hardware, software, networking and content," noted Stuart Revell, CTO of techUK.

This year we have also focused on healthcare – a critical area for mobile’s future and one where the UK excels.”

Mark Birchall, Managing Director of TradeFair, the company that organises the UK presence at Mobile World Congress, added: “This year marks one of the largest number of UK companies at Mobile World Congress since the show was launched and demonstrates the diversity of UK expertise in the sector.”

The UKTI booth at Mobile World Congress is Hall & Stand 7C40; go here for a full list of all British companies exhibiting.

And have a great conference!

