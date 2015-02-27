Daily deal: OPPO Find 7A 5.5" 16GB 4G SIM-free smartphone £269.99

It is FRIDAY! Happy weekend daily deal-ers, button down the hatches, lock-up your doors a two day respite is finally upon us. Why not celebrate with today's daily deal? We've found the OPPO Find 7A 5.5" 16GB smartphone for just £269.99.

OPPO is part of the recent Chinese invasion of high-end smartphones we've seen over the past few years, the OPPO Find 7A is their flagship offering, and what a flagship it is!

Looking at the the OPPO Find 7A's technical specs you'll see just how powerful this flagship is:

Quad-core 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801

2GB RAM

16GB storage

1,080 x 1,920 pixel resolution screen with 401 ppi

13MP rear-facing camera, 5MP front-facing camera

It's hard not to see just how powerful this phone is, with a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 powering this phone zipping around the Internet, watching full HD videos, and playing the latest games should be a breeze.

Similarly with 2GB RAM the phone should be able to handle any multi-tasking you ask of it, as well as playing games lag-free.

The screen is also particularly amazing, with a 1,080 x 1,920 5.5" screen HD videos will look crisp, clear and smooth. With the phones 401 pixels-per-inch screen the colours will look deep and rich.

A solid phone at a solid price.