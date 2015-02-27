Google changes its mind, porn comes back to Blogger

Google has decided to reverse its previous decision to ban sexually explicit content from Blogger.

This Tuesday, Google announced it wanted porn off Blogger, mostly because it feared the platform might be used for 'revenge porn'.

However, according to a post on the company's product forum it says that Google has gotten a lot of feedback on their decision which forced them to change their minds.

"We’ve had a ton of feedback, in particular about the introduction of a retroactive change (some people have had accounts for 10+ years), but also about the negative impact on individuals who post sexually explicit content to express their identities,“ wrote Social Product Support Manager Jessica Pelegio.

"So rather than implement this change, we’ve decided to step up enforcement around our existing policy prohibiting commercial porn,“ she added.

Blog owners should continue to mark any blogs containing sexually explicit content as “adult” so that they can be placed behind an “adult content” warning page.

The (now reverted) rules required any blog with “sexually explicit or graphic nude images or video” to take them down by 23 March or the blog will be made private by Google.

“We do allow adult content on Blogger, including images or videos that contain nudity or sexual activity … All blogs marked as ‘adult’ will be placed behind an ‘adult content’ warning interstitial,“ said Google on Tuesday.

Bloggers whose content is consistent with this and other policies do not need to make any changes to their blogs.

Google has declined to give further comment on the matter.