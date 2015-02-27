Google eyeing up strategic investment in Jawbone

Rumors of Google’s potential foray into mounted cameras with the acquisition of GoPro are not the only exciting piece of news, the search giant is apparently also considering a strategic investment in wearable maker Jawbone.

The report comes a few months after the launch of Google Fit, a new platform for developers to integrate health services, similar to Apple Health.

Google will not buy out the company, but rather help fund the next round of work. Jawbone is reportedly in a bit of a financial dump at the moment, meaning a significant investment from Google would be well timed.

In return, Jawbone will most likely work on integrating Google Fit into the wearables, alongside potentially offering a smartwatch running Android Wear.

Considering Jawbone is one of the only companies in the wearable space with an aptitude for design, it might be worthwhile for Google to try and push them into creating a smartwatch, to compete with the Apple Watch launching in April.

Jawbone originally started work on speakers, but moved into wearables with the launch of the UP3 and UP24. It has not made much progress in the field compared to its rival FitBit, controlling over 60 per cent of all fitness tracker sales.

Google is looking into more hardware-related investments, following a rather low-key 2014 without any major hardware or software updates. The removal of Google Glass also sent investors into flux, wondering if the future of Google was as bright as some thought.