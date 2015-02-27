Google purchases .app domain for £16 million

Google has bought the .app domain from the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the organisation tasked with overseeing the internet.

It is part of a new move by ICANN to create new generic Top Level Domains (gTLD) for specific types of websites, like .app, .baby and .tech, all sold at the recent auction.

Unsurprisingly, .app was the most valuable in the auction, due to its innate appeal to developers. Having an .app domain could come in handy in the few years, as we transition away from every site being sold under the .com domain.

Google’s ownership of the domain means it can offer it out to all developers interested, and will most likely create some feature for Android developers to set up a website with a free .app domain.

This would be typical Google, in the hopes it drives up retention and revenue on its Android platform. It will also force Windows Phone and iOS developers to potentially pay premium for a .app domain, or release a compatible Android app.

Other domains like .baby was bought by Johnson & Johnson for $3 million (£1.94 million) and .tech was bought by Dot Tech LLC for $6.7 million (£4.34 million).

These non-standard domains allow for two sites with the same name to work without one having to change the name, and it also removes the relevancy of having a .com domain, when domains like .news and .co are becoming more popular.