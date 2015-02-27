Huawei promises zero-lag ultra-HD videos with its High-Throughput Router

At a pre-Mobile World Congress event earlier this week, Huawei unveiled a new piece of technology that should facilitate the growth of ultra-high definition video.

Huawei’s High-Throughput Router (HTR) looks to enhance existing network technology by minimising bandwidth shrinkage.

In standard networks, although the bandwidth may be 100Mbps, for example, the throughput of successful data transfer is often significantly lower. Delay and packet loss, particular when watching high definition content can severely hamper the quality of the audio-visual output.

However, Huawei’s HTR technology promises zero wait time, no image defects and no lag even when streaming 2K video through mobile broadband or 4K video through fixed broadband.

Jean-Claude Cabrol, the company’s senior director of solutions marketing, explained that to have a good video experience, large bandwidth is necessary, but not sufficient.

“Ultimately, HTR will enable UHD in existing video infrastructures despite the imperfections of those infrastructures, guaranteeing the investment protection for service providers, with minimal, incremental cost,” he said.

The High Throughput Router also offers content owners and service providers greater control over their network resources, enabling them to offer UHD video content to premium customers. The fact that HTR works with existing infrastructure also means content providers are future-proofed against the oncoming growth of 4K video.

The unveiling of Huawei’s HTR technology was not the only digital innovation being championed by the firm in the run up to next month’s Mobile World Congress taking place in Barcelona. The company also revealed its FusionCloud Omni Solution for businesses and its 4.5G network, which promises faster mobile Internet speeds than are currently possible.

