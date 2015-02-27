O iPhone, iPhone, wherefore art thou iPhone?

Something happened to me this morning and I’m not quite sure how to feel about it.

At first, I thought it was the worst thing that could have happened and I was starting to wonder how I was going to get through the day. No, it wasn’t that pigeon I hit with my car on the way to the station and it didn’t have anything to do with the fact that I dropped my bacon sandwich on the floor.

At 7.30am, whilst boarding my surprisingly prompt train into London, I realised that I had left my phone at home. It’s still charging on my bed.

Now, obviously, my first reaction was horror and panic. How was I going to survive a day without the one device that connects me to everything and anything? What will I do on the train without Candy Crush Saga to pass the time and how will everyone see what I eat for lunch without Snapchat on hand to show them?

But the more I thought about it, the more I began to think that it wouldn’t be such a bad day after all. Now, a few hours later, I’m quite enjoying not having to deal with all the hassle that comes with carrying a phone around all day.

Firstly, I’m not tempted to check it every few minutes to see if anything interesting has happened, which means I’m less distracted from my (very hard and important) work.

Secondly, I’m not being bombarded with the endless barrage of WhatsApp messages from groups filled with my old University pals. That may make me sound a bit grumpy, but when the topics tend to revolve around awkward encounters with Crystal Palace ‘legends,’ detailed descriptions of the latest artefacts (rocks) dug up from a muddy field in Brighton and multiple picture updates of ‘Friday Pie Day’ - which isn't as fun as it sounds - it’s actually quite a relief.

And you know what, it’s a very liberating feeling. I don’t feel tied down by a mini-computer that is usually with me everywhere I go. In fact, I’d recommend everyone tries going phoneless every now and then.

So, if you’re reading this Mum, don’t worry, I’m fine. I’ll just be digitally AWOL for the day. And to pre-empt your inevitable text, yes I will be home for dinner.