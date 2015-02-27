Samsung's US-Korea relations hit new low

There's no doubt about it – 2014 was a hard year for Samsung. Once dubbed the largest smartphone vendor in China, and the only 'real' competitor to Apple in the States, the South Korean giant is trying to catch its breath.

Giving too much attention to Apple has left Samsung vulnerable at the ‘rear’, in huge markets such as China and India, where local rivals are causing the Koreans some serious headaches.

At the same time, Apple has dealt a serious blow to the Koreans with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones which turned out to be so popular that they made Apple the largest and most valuable company in the world.

And it’s yet to unveil the Apple Watch, a smartwatch which will definitely give Samsung Gear a run for its money.

Tensions between Samsung’s US and Korean offices are, in good part, blamed for the company’s struggles in mobile, Business Insider reports, in a new profile on the company.

Sources have said that the more successful the company became in the US the more the distrust deepened between the two offices. Instead of getting credit, the US team felt they were being chastised for doing their jobs well.

A source has also said that Samsung flew a plane full of executives to the mobile division’s office in Dallas for an unannounced audit that lasted three weeks in 2012.

They were accused of falsifying sales, bribing the media, and a bunch of other damaging actions that hurt morale in the office.

Samsung declined to comment.