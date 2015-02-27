Vaio might be entering the smartphone market

Just because Sony recently announced it might be dropping out of the smartphone market, that doesn't mean it won't have its techno fingers dipped into the creative juices of some other smartphone making company.

And by that ‘other’ smartphone making company, I mean a company that used to be part of Sony and used to make laptops – another market Sony isn’t particularly interested in.

That’s right, there are rumours out there that Vaio could enter the smartphone market.

The company that used to be part of Sony once, but since 2014 has ended up under the umbrella of Japanese Industrial Partners (JIP), already has two devices looking something like a tablet.

The Vaio Z and the Vaio Z Canvas were announced last Monday.

The new rumours that have surfaced claim the brand will be debuting a smartphone in due time, and that ‘due time’ just might be 12 March, when the device should be released.

Sony still holds approximately five per cent of VAIO’s shares, which might not sound as though it amounts to much on paper, but it is still more than enough to fuel a partnership between the companies, Ubergizmo reports.

However, all of this is still speculation, and until the company officially announces anything, it might as well be nothing but a canard.

The above story might just turn out to be more than a fairy tale as the mysterious new device has already popped up in a benchmark, offering some much-needed proof as well as a glimpse at its hardware, GSM Arena writes. Seeing how the device is part Sony, part Vaya, it will probably bear a lot of resemblance to the Xperia line.

According to the rumour, the VAIO phone will be powered by a 64-bit Snapdragon 410 MSM8916 chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of on board storage.

It will sport a 5-inch 720p display and a fairly decent camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel main and 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The handset should also come with Android 5.0 out of the box.