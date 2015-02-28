How to watch the League Cup Final online and on TV

The London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham should be an excellent spectacle for the League Cup final (officially known as the Capital One Cup) at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Tottenham flew to a stunning 5-3 victory last time the two teams met on New Years Day, so Chelsea will be itching to set the record straight, but Spurs should be full of confidence.

For those that looking to watch the final live, Sky is where you need to be. There are plenty of ways to watch the game, either on TV through Sky Sports 1 or Sky Sports 1 HD, or online with a Sky Sports Pass or a Sky Sports Package.

For Sky customers, the final is also available on catch-up on Sky Go, allowing users to view it online when it is happening or later on-demand.

The Sky Sports Pass has two price-options, £6.99 per day or £10.99 per week. There is no contract for the pass, allowing users to pay for it once and then cancel after the final.

Unfortunately, Sky has its sports channels locked down, meaning users will have to go through unconventional routes to acquire internet access, perhaps borrowing someone’s Sky Go profile.

The BBC Sport website will also be providing live text updates throughout the match and commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.