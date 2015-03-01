Daily deal: Toshiba HDTC710EK3AA 1TB external hard drive £46.99

Good morning daily deal-ers, March 2015 has officially begun and it is national "old stuff" day where we change our daily routines up to include something new. We've found a great daily deal for you guys today with the Toshiba HDTC710EK3AA 1TB external hard drive reduced from £75.99 to £46.99.

The Toshiba HDTC710EK3AA 1TB external hard drive is a great piece of kit if you want to backup your files, or have a way to store a large amount of data. However Toshiba's offering includes a lot of smart features that separate this external hard disk drive from the pack.

Straight off the bat you get an extra 10GB of cloud storage that you can access on your PC, smartphone or tablet. Similarly the external hard disk comes with built in remote access to the storage when it's plugged into a PC. This allows you to access documents, stream media, and navigate your data when you're in a WiFi environment.

The external hard disk drive also uses USB 3.0 technology which should give you blisteringly high data transfer rates, compared to that of a USB 2.0 connection. With that said the two standards are backwards compatible which means you can use the Toshiba HDTC710EK3AA 1TB external hard drive on any USB port you find.