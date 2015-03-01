MWC 2015: Samsung introduces Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship Galaxy S6 smartphone (pictured above), and the expected dual-edged variant, the Galaxy S6 Edge (pictured below).

Both phones offer a premium build, upping the ante from the plastic previous Galaxy flagships have stuck to, going with a metal frame, and a glass back, with Gorilla Glass 4 being used on the rear (and front, of course).

The specs of these devices are essentially the same, the main difference between the two handsets being that the Edge has the display curving round the edges – as seen on the Note Edge, but in this case, both sides of the device are curved.

The core specs are a 5.1in Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 (that’s 577ppi – with great outdoor visibility promised), driven by an Exynos octa-core CPU (quad 2.1GHz + quad 1.5Ghz) and 3GB of RAM.

Storage comes in 32GB, 64GB and 128GB options, with a 16 megapixel rear camera featuring OIS, and a 5 megapixel front-facer. Quality low-light performance is promised, and there’s a quick launch mode to get the snapper up in 0.7 seconds flat.

LTE Category 6 is on board, as is Wi-Fi 802.11ac with HT80 MIMO (2x2), and wireless charging. The OS is Android 5.0, and the fingerprint scanner has been improved (you just have to touch it now, apparently, not swipe), with further security measures coming courtesy of the upgraded Samsung Knox platform.

Support for microSD has been dropped, though.

As for differences between the two phones, aside from the edged display, the S6 Edge offers a tiny bit more battery capacity (2600mAh versus 2550mAh), but it’s just a tad thicker at 7mm compared to the vanilla S6’s 6.8mm chassis. The S6 Edge weighs 6 grams less, though, at 132 grams.

JK Shin, CEO and Head of IT & Mobile Communications at Samsung, commented: “With the all new Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, Samsung is offering what’s next in mobility, along with a new standard to drive the global mobile agenda. By listening to our customers, and learning from both our success and missteps, we continuously push forward new technologies and ideas.

“With a reimagined design, robust partner network and novel services, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge offer users the ultimate experience in smartphone options.”

Both the S6 and S6 Edge are set to go on sale globally from April 10, with prices not yet confirmed.