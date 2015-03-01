MWC 2015: Live stream of the Samsung Galaxy S6 launch from Barcelona

Samsung is just minutes away from unveiling its new flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S6, at a pre-event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

The rumour mill has been in full spin in recent days and weeks, with everyone clamouring to get a hold of the latest details.

One thing we can be fairly certain about is that the Galaxy S6 will be ditching the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip used in previous models, in favour of its own Exynos CPU.

Other Galaxy S6 rumours include: a move away from the previously-used plastic body in favour of an all-metal frame, a 5.1-inch super AMOLED display with an impressive 577 ppi pixel density, a wrap-around screen that will span three sides of the device and a 16-megapixel Sony camera sensor.

However, not all the rumours are especially positive, as it has been suggested that the Galaxy S6 will have a reduced battery size, down from 2800 mAh on the Galaxy S5 to 2600 mAh.

But enough of the rumours, it's nearly time for the truth to arrive and if, like me, you need cheering up after having just watched England lose to Ireland in the Six Nations, why not sit down and watch the grand unveiling as it unfolds?

Samsung will be streaming the event live on YouTube and because we want to make things as easy as possible for you here at ITProPortal, we've brought the stream to you.

So sit back, relax, and wait to see if Samsung's latest creation will have the firepower to wrestle some of the initiative back from the Apple iPhone 6.