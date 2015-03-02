MWC 2015: Alcatel One Touch Idol 3 is the perfect upside-down phone

Alcatel has announced two new One Touch Idol 3 models at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

What makes these models stand out from the crowd is the fact that they’re completely reversible – you can even flip them upside down, and the interface will follow your movements.

Obviously, this means that the smartphone is perfectly symmetrical and that it will be somewhat hard to distinguish which side is up.

There are two One Touch Idol 3 models, a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch model.

The larger one is better equipped, and comes with a Full HD IPS panel, a Snapdragon 615 chipset with a 64-bit octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. It can be bought with 16GB or 32GB of internal memory.

The camera at the back is a 13-megapixel one with an 8MP wide-angle front unit. Being completely symmetrical, it has two speakers, one on both sides, and comes with a 2,910 mA/h battery.

The smaller model has a 720p display, a Snapdragon 410 chipset with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor. The front camera is a five megapixel one, and the device comes with a 2000 mA/h battery.

According to Alcatel OneTouch Global Design Director CW Park, his team wanted to bring a different story to the table - as opposed to just squeezing in the best possible specs into a phone, Engadget writes.

"When I pick up my phone out of the pocket, chances are more like a 50-50 in terms of the orientation of the device," Park said.

"If you get the right orientation of the device, then you're lucky enough to receive the call directly; otherwise you take risk to fix the orientation with your hand. It's kind of like juggling on your hand. By doing that process, you have a certain level of risk of dropping your phone."

Even though these devices are not the best in terms of performance, they make up for it with a competitive price.

The bigger, 5.5-inch model will cost €250 (£182), while the smaller, 4.7-inch one can be bought for €200 (£146).