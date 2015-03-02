Fear not, McAfee is here to protect the Galaxy S6

Intel Security has announced that, for the first time, all Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge smartphones will come pre-installed with McAfee VirusScan Mobile security solution.

The information was announced during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

According to a new report by McAfee Labs, mobile malware, which includes viruses, as well as malicious apps and URLs, increased by 14 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2014.

The report also found that the infection rate for mobile malware has increased significantly, with at least eight percent of all systems reporting an infection since Q4 2013.

“We live in an unprecedented era of connectivity, where users are doing just about everything on their mobile devices – from banking to shopping to filing taxes – potentially putting their sensitive data and privacy at risk,” said John Giamatteo, SVP and GM at Intel Security.

“With the help of Intel Security, all Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users can receive protection to enable safe online experiences.”

Henry Lee, vice president of Security R&D at Samsung Mobile Communications Divisions said the antivirus software will come built in and activated with the new devices.

“With the pre-installed security solution, Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge users will have the latest anti-malware technology already built in and activated on their new devices,” said Henry Lee.

“We are working closely with partners to offer first-grade security solutions so consumers feel safe and secure in the digital world.”

The Korean smartphone manufacturing giant recently announced two new smartphone models at WMC; the Galaxy S6 and the Galaxy S6 Edge.