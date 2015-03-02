Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Hands-on review [Video]

Everyone's getting very excited about Samsung's latest releases from Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2015 in Barcelona, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge.

And rightly so, they both look like impressive devices, in no small part due to Samsung's decision to say goodbye to the plastic casing and opt for a sleeker-looking metal frame with a glass back.

The specs of the two smartphones are essentially the same, the main difference being that the Edge features a display that curves around both sides of the device.

The S6 Edge also boasts a slightly better battery capacity (2600mAh versus 2550mAh in the S6) and weighs six grams less.

JK Shin, CEO and Head of IT & Mobile Communications at Samsung, commented: “With the all new Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge, Samsung is offering what’s next in mobility, along with a new standard to drive the global mobile agenda. By listening to our customers, and learning from both our success and missteps, we continuously push forward new technologies and ideas.

“With a reimagined design, robust partner network and novel services, the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 edge offer users the ultimate experience in smartphone options.”

But what is the S6 Edge actually like to use? Well, our good friend Purav from PDTechHD was able to get a hands-on with the phone, so here it is for you to enjoy.