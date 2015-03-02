MWC 2015: Huawei Watch wins major design points

Huawei has debuted its first smartwatch at Mobile World Congress and it is one of the best lookers in the Android Wear catalogue, going head-to-head with the Moto 360 and LG G Watch R in terms of design.

Named the Huawei Watch, it features a circular display with a stainless steel frame, and a selection of leather or stainless steel bands. In terms of design, the Huawei Watch is slick, looking less like a technology device and more like a regular watch.

It features a 1.4-inch 400 x 400 AMOLED display, a bit higher than the other smartwatches on the market. Unlike the Moto 360, it does not suffer from having the drivers at the bottom of the display, ruining the circular design.

The Huawei Watch is powered by a 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor and 512MB of RAM, and will feature 4GB of internal storage. It will run Android Wear - Google’s wearable platform - competing against various other providers and the Apple Watch.

Huawei currently has no release date or price point for the smartwatch, meaning it is a bit of a dark project until we get firm confirmation on a date.

It is not the only wearable to launch at MWC 2015, as HTC also launched the Re Grip along with the flagship smartphone One M9.