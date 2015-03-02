Man suffers second-degree burns, blames exploding iPhone

A man has suffered second and third-degree burns on his leg, and blamed it on his iPhone.

Erik Johnson from Long Island went to visit his cousin on Valentine's Day this year, when the incident occurred.

He says his iPhone 5C was in his pocket, when he bent over to reach the keys. Then the phone spontaneously combusted, or something.

"I had the phone in my pocket, simple little gesture, bent over to get keys and all I heard was pop. Sssssh smoke coming out,” he said for WABC-TV last week.

But this was not your typical hot sensation you feel at the back of your phone when you put it to work, this man got seriously burned. But the logical question here would be: why didn’t he take it out as soon as he felt something?

He tried: "I was literally jumping up and down trying to get the phone out of my pocket, but I think the phone melted my pockets shut so I couldn't get into it and I had to rip my pants off and throw the pants to the side. A couple of people actually said they could smell my body burning."

Reportedly, he spent some 10 days in a hospital’s burn unit, and suffered second and third-degree burns on the inside of his thigh.

This is not the first time a smartphone has spontaneously combusted. There have been reports of phones catching fire, and some have even been blamed for burning a house down. Bad batteries or faulty (or inappropriate) chargers are mostly blamed.

Apple said it was looking into the matter, and CBS New York reports that Johnson is thinking about suing Apple.