Microsoft still ‘working on’ the next Windows 10 build

Windows Phone users have had a lot of excitement in February, as Microsoft released a Windows 10 for phones technical preview for all those who are a part of the Windows Insider Program.

They got a chance to see what Microsoft has been cooking for their mobile platform, and the initial comments are encouraging.

However, Microsoft showed no love for Windows 10 for desktops last month – those waiting for a new build will have to wait just a tad bit longer.

In mid-February, when Microsoft released Windows 10 for phones preview, head of the Windows Insider program Gabriel Aul said on Twitter that the next build of Windows 10 for desktop would not be released right away.

Most people thought that meant the desktop version would happen by the end of the month.

[embed]https://twitter.com/GabeAul/status/572113549608108032[/embed]

Maybe the biggest reason for this confusion is Aul’s statement that new builds could be expected monthly, sometimes even sooner.

However, after the 18 February build, Microsoft has been mostly silent, and we can’t blame them because, well, we haven’t really been promised anything.

When asked via Twitter why the new Windows 10 build isn’t available yet, Aul said they’re working on it.

“I actually didn't promise a build in Feb. I said "roughly monthly" and "sooner than last one". We're working on it,” he said.

And yet again, Aul makes no promises on when the new Windows 10 build will be available, so we won’t say it will happen in March. Even though we’d love it if it would happen in March.