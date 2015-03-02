MWC 2015: Everything you need to know from Samsung Unpacked

Samsung took to the stage at Mobile World Congress for another Unpacked Event, this time announcing the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and Samsung Pay - the new mobile payments service.

The star of the show is obviously the Galaxy S6, featuring a new dual-glass design on the front and back, alongside a metallic frame to keep everything tight. Some have said Samsung took a few design cues from Apple, but that is not a bad thing considering last year Samsung offered a faux-leather and faux-metal Galaxy S5.

Even though the design has already won many fans, it does mean Samsung had to drop the removable back, meaning no replaceable battery once the first one dies out.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S6 Edge alongside the S6, basically the same device but with a dual-edge design. The edges allow users to notice notifications if the device is on its back, and also lets users set five options on the side.

The display on the Galaxy S6 has been upgraded, now featuring a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) AMOLED display, along with Samsung’s own 14-nanometer Exynos processor, 3GB of DDR4 RAM and 32, 64 or 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung has not upgraded the camera much, still fixed at 16MP. The rear shooter does come with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.9 aperture lens, meaning it should take higher quality photos with less blur.

Wireless charging support has been added to compensate for the lack of a removable back, and Samsung claims they have best-in-class charging at four hours for 10 minutes of charging.

Samsung also spent an a good amount of time going over why TouchWiz sucked and how it fixed its own UI. It started with scaling back on the amount of animations, design changes and bloatware, making it a cleaner experience similar to Android Lollipop.

As part of the apparent patent deal, Samsung has also ported Microsoft’s Skype, OneNote and OneDrive onto the Galaxy S6. This should boost the amount of users of Microsoft’s apps on Android, which are currently quite low.

FInally, Samsung Pay was announced at the event, the first major competitor to Apple Pay. It will be supported by 90 per cent of US retailers through MST and NFC, the two major technologies capable of paying through mobile. The acquisition of LoopPay for £129 million made a big difference in the amount of support.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge will go on sale in 20 countries starting April 10, but no firm price has been revealed for the two smartphones.