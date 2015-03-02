MWC 2015: Huawei reveals MediaPad X2 giant phablet

Huawei has unveiled its new MediaPad X2 phablet over at Mobile World Congress.

While the firm is branding it a phablet, the fact that it’s a 7in device really marks it as a tablet in our books – but it is a phone, so technically can be called a phablet. Indeed, it’s actually a dual-SIM device, and supports 4G LTE.

The 7in screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200, offering 323 ppi, and a wide viewing angle of up to 178 degrees, Huawei claims.

As for the CPU, we’re talking a 2GHz Kirin 930 octa-core (64-bit) processor, with Mali-T628 graphics, and DTS surround technology apparently backing up the visual experience for games and movies.

Twin cameras are on board the MediaPad X2, with a 13 megapixel snapper on the rear, and a 5 megapixel front-facer with a wide angle for selfies.

The battery is a hefty 5,000mAh effort which can handle 15 hours of surfing the web, or 12 hours of online video streaming (providing your data package can also handle that, of course, if you’re not using Wi-Fi!).

It’s svelte at 7.3mm, and the screen of the MediaPad X2 is practically borderless, which looks quite slick – and makes a phablet this size a bit easier to hold.

The device will be sold in two flavours: a standard model with a moonlight silver body and 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage, and a premium amber gold phablet which ups the RAM and storage to 3GB and 32GB respectively.

The pricing and launch date are to be confirmed.