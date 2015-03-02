MWC 2015: Microsoft announces two new Lumia smartphones

Microsoft has introduced two new Lumia smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona; the Lumia 640 and 640 XL, both of which are upgradeable to Windows 10.

The phones will come in two sizes: the 640 will have a five-inch display, and the XL version will have a 5.7-inch display.

Specs of the Lumia 640 include an HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.2GHz processor, 1GB of RAM and a 2500 mA/h battery. The camera will be an 8-megapixel snapper with LED flash.

Both phones will be powered by Windows Phone 8.1 with the Lumia Denim upgrade, and will be able to get the Windows 10 upgrade when it becomes available later this year.

The XL version will have a slightly stronger battery (3000 mA/h), and a 13-megapixel ZEISS optics back camera.

LTE support is available on dual-SIM models for the first time and, in addition, all dual-SIM models will feature Smart Dual SIM.

Lumia 640 and Lumia 640 XL also come with a one-year subscription to Office 365 Personal, which includes the latest Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote) on the Lumia as well as on one PC or Mac and one tablet, plus 1TB of OneDrive storage, and 60 free minutes of Skype Unlimited Worldwide calling per month.

“Our newest Lumia devices build on our momentum in the affordable smartphones space,” said Jo Harlow, corporate vice president for Phones at Microsoft. “With the Lumia 640 and Lumia 640 XL, we continue to make innovation accessible to more people. We have packaged competitive hardware with innovative Windows software and Microsoft services to help you achieve more, wherever and whenever you want.”

Lumia 640 XL will begin rolling out globally in March and will be available in matte cyan, orange and black, as well as both matte and glossy white. Lumia 640 will be available starting in April and will be available in glossy cyan, orange and white, as well as matte black.

Lumia 640 is estimated to be around 139 euros (£109 for the 3G model and 159 euros (£116) for the LTE model, before taxes and subsidies.

Lumia 640 XL will be around 189 euros (£140) for 3G and 219 euros (£160) for LTE, before taxes and subsidies.