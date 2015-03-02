MWC 2015: Sony unveils ‘world’s lightest’ 10-inch tablet

Sony unveiled the “world’s lightest and slimmest 10-inch tablet” at its Mobile World Congress event earlier today.

The Xperia Z4 tablet promises a number of improvements over its predecessor and will look to challenge Apple’s iPad as the current market leader.

Sony also hopes to use the Z4 to secure a slice of the lucrative business market by enabling users to take advantage of a PC-style mode, whereby the tablet is attached to a specially designed keyboard and touchpad.



Sony’s senior product marketing manager told the Guardian that the Xperia Z4 had been designed as an effective work or study tool.

"We wanted to make the tablet into a better work companion," he said. "One of the key demands has been lightness and slimness, so it’s easy to carry around and hold; but also battery life so that it lasts a productive day."

The device’s other specs include an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5.1-megapixel front lens, as well as 32GB internal storage and 3GB of RAM. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor and promises a high resolution 2K display.

Sony’s decision to target business users is something of a surprise, considering it left the laptop market early last year after it sold its VAIO range.

The Z4 will be available in spring 2015 and will run Android Lollipop – an operating system that has struggled to gain traction amongst business users. However, Sony will be hoping to change that and capitalise on the growing need for a mobile workforce.

Sony also unveiled a new smartphone at its MWC event. The Xperia M4 Aqua will also be available later this year and will retail for less than half the price of the firm’s Xperia Z3 smartphone at £220.

