Samsung turns to the dark side, pre-loads Microsoft apps on Galaxy S6

Samsung is already in Google’s bad books due to the launch of Samsung Pay, but now it has sided with the enemy in a potential deal over patent concerns.

Microsoft Skype, OneDrive and OneNote will all be pre-loaded onto the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, alongside all of Google’s necessary apps, Samsung Pay, S Voice, S Health and KNOX.

That might seem like a lot of apps, but Samsung is actually trimming down on the amount of bloatware added to the Galaxy S devices, for once not including tons of deals with app developers that users might not want to pre-load.

Reports said Samsung offered Microsoft a bit of prime real estate on its Galaxy S6 for a settlement on the Android patent case; Samsung is apparently paying over $1 billion (£650 million) per year.

It is not clear how much the Galaxy S6 pre-load is worth, but it seems like Microsoft could not bring all of its apps over to the smartphone, missing Office on Mobile and other key apps.

Microsoft has shown keen interest in the mobile market, offering its services on iOS and Android quite quickly, ever since CEO Satya Nadella took over control of the company.

Google cannot really do anything about Samsung’s partnerships, although it might suggest to Samsung indirectly that working with competitors is seen as a problematic relationship.

Samsung launched KNOX on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge as well, meaning the phones have additional security which is used by several businesses.