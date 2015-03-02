SanDisk fits 200GB in a microSD card

American flash storage solutions company SanDisk has unveiled a new microSD card capable of storing 200GB of data.

The 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card, Premium Edition, is the world’s highest capacity microSD card for use in mobile devices. In just one year after introducing its record-breaking 128GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card, SanDisk has increased storage capacity by 56 per cent within the same fingernail-sized form factor.

“Mobile devices are completely changing the game. Seven out of 10 images captured by consumers are now from smartphones and tablets. Consumers view mobile-first devices as their primary means for image capture and sharing, and by 2019 smartphones and tablets will account for nine out of 10 images captured,” said Christopher Chute, Vice President, Worldwide Digital Imaging Practice, IDC.

“As the needs of mobile users continue to change, SanDisk is on the forefront of delivering solutions for these demands as is clearly illustrated through their growing portfolio of innovative products, including the new 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card.”

SanDisk says the size of the unit will not interfere with the transfer speed – the card will be capable of fast transfer speed of up to 90MB/s, which means that at that transfer rate, users can move up to 1,200 photos per minute.

Even though this micro monster can satisfy all your 4K needs, it comes at a hefty price – SanDisk is asking $399,99 (£260) for this bad boy.

“We continue to push technology boundaries to deliver record-breaking solutions that transform the way consumers use their mobile devices,” said Dinesh Bahal, vice president, product marketing, SanDisk. “By focusing on achieving new capacity and speed milestones, we are able to deliver trusted mobile memory solutions that give consumers the freedom to never stop capturing, saving, or sharing – with the benefit of fast speeds to transfer it all quickly.”

The card features a 10-year limited warranty and will be available "worldwide in Q2".