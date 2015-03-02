How to turn customers of your B2B products into fans

One of the best ways of getting people to buy your product is to get your existing customers to recommend it. That’s equally true in the business world as it is for consumer products.

A new infographic from SaaS customer management specialist Bluenose looks at how companies can create more powerful advocates for their B2B and SaaS products.

Among the key points are that acquiring new customers can cost seven times more than retaining existing ones, so it’s important to focus on the customers you have. Satisfied users are more likely to become advocates for your business and can be worth as much as $500,000 (£324,000) each.

It's also useful to offer a rewards program for those who recommend your services to others. Some 84 per cent of B2B decision makers start of the process with a referral and these leads are 36 times more useful than a lead from a cold call.

Employees are also an important part of the process. They are the face of the company and if they’re positive about the product it reflects well on the business. It's important that they know their product too, 67 per cent of customers trust content provided by a company’s technical expert.

You can see the full infographic with other tips including promoting word of mouth and social media advocacy below.

Photo Credit: bikeriderlondon/Shutterstock