White-collar jobs also in danger from robot takeover

Fears that robots will take over blue-collar jobs have long ago disappeared, because they became true: automation did replace humans in some industries like car production or computer manufacturing.

A lot of repetitive, routine jobs are given to robots instead of humans.

But white-collar jobs, ones which require cognitive and intellectual power always seemed to be unreachable to robots.

Big Think expert Andrew McAfee thinks otherwise. As a matter of fact, he thinks that white-collar jobs are in danger as much as their blue-collar colleagues.

And as Fortune’s Erik Sherman writes, automation is already at work disrupting traditionally white-collar jobs:

"Researchers are beginning to see that artificial intelligence, robotics, and new disruptive technology are challenging white-collar professions that previously seemed invulnerable. Look at FedEx. They hope that by 2020 they will have a pilot centre with three or four pilots that fly the FedEx fleet [of hundreds of planes] around the country,' said Frank Tobe, editor and publisher of The Robot Report, a publication that tracks and analyses the robot industry.

Or there’s education. "I invested in one company that uses robots to teach mathematics in schools," said Dmitry Grishin, CEO of Russian tech giant Mail.Ru Group and head of robotics VC firm Grishin Robots.

Sherman thinks there are five jobs already being replaced by computers, robots, and AI, including financial and sports reporters for gathering information, online marketers, anesthesiologists, surgeons, and diagnosticians, e-discovery lawyers and law firm associates, and financial analysts and advisors.

As far as I can tell, most analytics jobs will soon be taken over by some T-1000.