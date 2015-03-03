Alcatel's Hero 2+ coming with Cyanogen OS

Mobile phone manufacturer Alcatel, and Android modders Cyanogen, have announced the Hero 2+, a six-inch smartphone that will come with Cyanogen OS preinstalled.

The Hero 2+ smartphone is somewhat similar to the last year's Hero 2. This model comes with a six-inch, 1080p display, a 2GHz octacore Mediatek processor, 2GB of RAM, a 13-megapixel camera, support for LTE on AT&T and T-Mobile, and a stylus.

The six-inch phablet will cost $299 unlocked (£195) and will be available in North America in the spring.

The Alcatel Hero 2+ is running Cyanogen OS 11 which is based on KitKat 4.4.4 and will be sold online by Amazon.com.

Android modders Cyanogen, which offer a truly open-source version of the operating system, are starting to work more with phone companies to pre-load its Cyanogen OS onto their devices.

As Seattletimes reports, Cyanogen has struck a partnership deal with Qualcomm, which was also announced in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress.

Under that partnership, Qualcomm will distribute Cyanogen software on several versions of its Snapdragon processors starting with reference designs coming out in April.

Cyanogen OS is already available on a handful of smartphones across the world, including the Oppo N1, OnePlus One, and devices in India.

Alcatel and Cyanogen say that the Hero 2+ is just the first fruits of a partnership that will result in multiple devices this year and next.

Cyanogen, once just a mod for Android, has grown as a company. Its mission is to spread an 'open Android', less dependent on Google services. Google, obviously, disagrees.