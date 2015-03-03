Android Lollipop market share shows massive increase...to 3 per cent

Google's latest Android update, the 5.0 Lollipop has been at the centre of the mobile OS market attention, but for all the wrong reasons.

The latest and the greatest from Android can’t seem to increase its market share to anything respectable.

The Lollipop update was first released some four months ago, and a month later its market share was a measly 0.1 per cent.

But it steadily grew to one per cent, and then to 1.6 per cent in February 2015.

Now, in the latest batch of news from Android Developers, it seems as the OS has gained another valuable increase in market share and is looking to be on a roll.

Today, Android 5.0 Lollipop takes up to 3.3 per cent of the market share.

The Jelly Bean versions (4.1, 4.2, 4.3) combined are still the supreme rulers of the Android world with a combined share of 42.6 per cent, but the Kit Kat 4.4 version is right behind them with 40.9 per cent.

However, with all the new models getting released during Mobile World Congress, Lollipop’s market share is expected to grow rapidly and enter the double-digits world very soon.

There are Samsung’s Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, HTC’s One M9, LG’s G Flex 2, and even Sony’s Xperia Z4 Tablet – all running Lollipop.

In addition, Motorola, LG, Samsung and HTC are expected to upgrade even more older models.

What’s interesting is that there are years old OS versions which have a higher market share than Lollipop, including Ice Cream Sandwich with 5.9 per cent and Gingerbread with a whopping 6.9 per cent.