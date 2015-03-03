Apple kickstarts advertising campaign to take focus off MWC

Apple has often been the lone wolf of the tech industry, not concerned with the big events like CES and MWC where Samsung, HTC and other manufacturers launch their flagship smartphones and other gadgets.

MWC 2015 is happening as we speak and already the HTC One M9 and Galaxy S6 have been launched, alongside a wide range of wearables, tablets and smartphones.

In the meantime, Apple has been trying to keep all of the attention away from MWC, announcing a 9 March event and launching a new ad-campaign focused on the Apple Watch.

The 9 March event was announced one day prior to MWC, perhaps hinting that Apple expected Samsung to announce something early. Samsung decided to stick by the rulebook this time and announce the Galaxy S6 on 1 March.

Apple also launched a huge new ad-campaign on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus camera, making sure that whatever Samsung say at the event about the Galaxy S6 does not undermine the capabilities of the iPhone camera.

On top of the ad-campaign, news is still centered on Apple’s reported car project, keeping all eyes on the iPhone maker even if CEO Tim Cook has said nothing on the subject of a swing at the automotive industry.

Apple Watch will launch in April and the March 3rd event should go over some of the new features on the software. The first generation of the Apple Watch will reportedly not feature some of the advanced health sensors suggested in October.

In the second half of the year, Apple will most likely announce the iPhone 6S, 6S Mini and 6S Plus, bringing a trio of devices to the market, following a hugely successful 2014.