Apple Watch will very likely arrive in the UK in April

If you were worried about the Apple Watch not being available in April in this country, then it seems those concerns were unfounded, as Tim Cook has clarified.

We’ve been concerned about this ever since the revelation that Apple wasn’t certain which countries would get the device straight off the bat in April, save the US – and while the US Apple site noted an “early 2015” arrival, the UK site simply said “in 2015”, a subtle but possibly telling difference.

Now, 9 to 5 Mac reports that the Apple CEO, on a visit to the Berlin flagship store, told staff that the Apple Watch won’t be a US exclusive in April, and that it will launch in Germany in April, too – so it will almost certainly be in the UK also.

It might be the case that it debuts in early April over in the States, and then a week or two later in Europe – but as we hoped, it appears any delay will be slight. As 9 to 5 Mac notes, Canada will almost certainly also be one of those first countries to get the smartwatch – and possibly even China, marking the importance of the latter as a market territory these days.

Around five to six million units of the Apple Watch are being produced for the initial shipment of the device, according to rumours, and we’ll learn more about the gadget at a launch event which is due to take place this Monday.

Apple has big plans, including making the smartwatch the keys for your car, among many health-related features.