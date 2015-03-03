Daily deal: Alcatel ONETOUCH Idol 2S 4G SIM-free smartphone £149.99

Merry Tuesday daily deal-ers, today is "I want you to be happy day" in which you are encouraged to do something to make others happy. In the spirit of the day, we've found the Alcatel ONETOUCH Idol 2S 4G SIM-free smartphone reduced from £205.37 to £149.99.

Right, the Alcatel ONETOUCH Idol 2S 4G SIM-free smartphone hails from across the pond. The French telephone company has created an excellent mid-tier smartphone that exceeds expectations and considering the sub £150 price tag you get a decent piece of kit. Let's look at the specs:

Quad-core 1.2 GHz

8GB storage

1GB RAM

720 x 1,280 pixel 294ppi screen

8MP rear-facing camera, 1.3MP front-facing camera

4G

Despite the distinctly middling CPU and RAM the Alactel ONETOUCH Idol 2S 4G SIM-free smartphone has more than enough power backing it to play most games and multi-task without experiencing lag.

Similarly the 720 x 1,280 pixel screen combined with the CPU and RAM means that you'll be able to push full HD video through the phone, and the 294 pixel density ensures the colours have depth and clarity.

Arguably the phone's stand-out feature is it's 4G capability which means that you'll be able to stream HQ and HD video or music in areas that are 4G enabled.

Be sure to click the "Phone only" option under the "Continue to select tariff plan" to get the deal.