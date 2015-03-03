The Galaxy S6 Edge might be cool, but it won't come cheap

Samsung announced both the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge at MWC 2015 earlier this week, but one thing they forgot to mention at the toned-down event was the price of the two handsets.

New reports from SamMobile suggest the Galaxy S6 Edge will have a rather large premium for customers, starting at €849 (£618) for 32GB of storage. The Galaxy S6 - in comparison - will start at €699 (£508) for the same storage.

Assuming the price for a storage increase is €100 (£72), that means the top-end 128GB Galaxy S6 Edge will cost €1049 (£763). This is a huge increase in price, even higher than the current price for the 128GB iPhone 6 Plus in Europe for €999 or £789 in the UK.

Having this huge increase in price might put people off the Galaxy S6 Edge, despite it being the more popular option in early questionnaires from people attending MWC 2015.

Samsung is still working on the dual-curved display for the Galaxy S6 Edge, meaning it might cost a lot to mass manufacture the curved glass, compared to a typical AMOLED panel.

On top of the additional design costs, Samsung also needs to fund its R&D lab for display technologies, and might have added this into the price.

Considering it is not a change on the performance, size or battery life, it is a little disappointing to see such an increase in price, but it is in line with Apple’s own iPhone 6/6 Plus price discretion.

Samsung has poured a lot into the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge and is hoping the market respond well, but given the super-high price for the Galaxy S6 Edge it might not gain all of the popularity it deserves.