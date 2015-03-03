GCHQ launch Cheltenham cyber security boot camp

GCHQ is to launch a ten-week cyber training summer programme for first or second year university students who have an interest in cyber.

Aimed at those who are skilled in at least one computer language or who have an interest in cyber beyond that of their university studies, the Cyber Insiders Summer School will run from 6th July – 11th September 2015 and will be located in Cheltenham.

The school will feature targeted learning from GCHQ’s own cyber security experts, as well as guest speakers from some of the world’s leading technology companies. In order to qualify for a place on the Cyber Insiders Summer School, students will need advanced coding skills, as well as the ability and tenacity to solve a variety of complex problems. They will also need to show that they can work well both in a team and independently.

After learning about modern and legacy technology, the programme will culminate in a live exercise where they will be able to put the skills that they’ve learned into practice.

A GCHQ spokesperson said: “The unique Cyber Insiders Summer School offers computer science students a fantastic opportunity to enhance their cyber skills and to discover how GCHQ use a variety of technologies to protect the UK. They’ll not only enhance their cyber knowledge, but completing the programme will also look good on their CV and, if they prove their abilities, we may even offer them a job interview.”

Applications close on 9th March 2015 and students will be paid £2,500 to attend the ten-week programme with accommodation provided in the Cheltenham area. On successful completion of the programme, students will receive a certificate to show they’ve completed a Cyber Summer School with GCHQ.

In order to find out more, prospective candidates should apply through GCHQ’s careers website www.gchq-careers.co.uk.

The post GCHQ offer summer student cyber camp in Cheltenham appeared first on IT Security Guru.