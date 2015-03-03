Google wins against MPAA-backed Mississippi investigation

Google has won a small victory against the Motion Picture Association of America, after a federal judge postponed a subpoena against Google over its search and advertising practices in regards to human trafficking, banned substances and copyright material.

The halt to the investigation comes a few months after leaked documents from the Sony Pictures hack showed the MPAA looking to revive Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) through the Mississippi subpoena, backed by Attorney General Jim Hood.

SOPA was one of the broadest attempts by the government and MPAA to push copyright law onto the internet, but was removed after a huge backlash from companies and U.S. citizens.

Hood would try to coax Google into answering the subpoena, allowing the Attorney General to try and push the SOPA act back into the government.

Judge Henry Wingate of federal district court in Jackson, Mississippi issued a preliminary injunction against Jim Hood, claiming his case went against federal law and he overreached to gain favor with the MPAA.

The leaked documents could do serious damage to Jim Hood’s position inside Mississippi, considering going against federal law over a potential bribe would be a serious offense.

Google has commented saying it is pleased by Wingate’s decision to postpone the case.