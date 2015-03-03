Grab a slice of the action with Domino's on your Android Wear or Pebble smartwatch

Domino's Pizza is always looking for more ways to allow users to order pizza, and now Pebble and Android Wear smartwatch owners will have a new means of getting their hands on a slice.

Following the launch of the revamped Domino's mobile app a few months ago, adding the service to smartwatch platforms could be a smart move to stay ahead of the curve.

Similar to web orders, customers will be able to create their own pizza or choose from the menu, and then track the progress of their meal from confirmation to delivery.

“Pairing Domino's with smartwatch technology couldn’t be more of a natural fit,” said chief information officer Kevin Vasconi in a press release. “We are constantly looking for ways to use technology to enhance our customers’ experience and provide them with more convenience. We pride ourselves on having a variety of online ordering options for customers to choose from.”

Normally smartwatch apps will take information from a companion smartphone, but the Domino's app allows customers to go from start to finish without moving away from the smartwatch.

It is quite likely Domino's will launch a wearable app for the Apple Watch once it launches in April, completing the set of relevant wearable operating systems.

Domino's is the first takeaway to announce a wearable app and it comes as no surprise, the pizza restaurant’s investment into mobile applications has paid off big time in sales, compared to Pizza Hut’s failure to keep original.