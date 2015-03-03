Huawei CEO shares his vision for a 5G world

In his keynote speech at Mobile World Congress today, Ken Hu, Huawei's Deputy Chairman and Rotating CEO, highlighted his vision for a Super-Connected 5G World.

He said that the 5G vision can be realised only through open cross-industry collaboration, intensive technological innovation, and evolutionary commercialisation strategies.

The emergence of the Internet of Things, the requirements of vertical industries in the upcoming industrial revolution and the demand for superior user experience are the key factors for 5G, he said.

“Fully deployed 5G networks will have the capability to reach over 100 billion smart nodes,” Hu said. “This capability is extremely valuable for many applications.”

The peak speed of a 5G network will be 10 Gbit/s, meaning downloading HD movies would take practically no time. From more than an hour on 3G, to seven minutes on 4G, to almost no time on 5G.

“More than just an upgrade, 5G will become a powerful platform that enables new applications, new business models, and even new industries – as well as many disruptions,” Hu said.

To get to 5G, Hu said that telecommunications operators must first collaborate openly with vertical industries, and let business needs drive standards development and technological innovation.

He said that technological innovations are also a requirement, using Huawei’s breakthrough in developing a new air interface for future 5G networks as an example.

Finally, to get to 5G, Hu said the industry should adopt evolutionary technology commercialisation strategies, in which the operators make full use of innovations designed for future 5G networks.

“We believe that such strategies will help mobile operators maximise their return on investment in 4G, stimulate market demand for 5G, and extend their market leadership from 4G to 5G,” said Hu.