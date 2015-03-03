MWC 2015: Archos reveals Magnus tablets with huge storage capacity

Archos has revealed a new range of tablets over at Mobile World Congress, with one model featuring ample storage with what it’s calling a system of “fusion storage” (I expect Apple’s lawyers are interested to hear).

Anyhow, obviously this new Magnus tablet doesn’t use some kind of hybrid disk, of course, rather the fusion element refers to the combination of internal storage with a microSD card, meaning the user can seamlessly access this combined storage.

Archos notes that fusion tech “automatically migrates data and optimises memory balance resulting in significant extra install space for apps and games as well as more storage for media and other large files.”

The Magnus 94 is the fusion-equipped tablet in the range, and it already offers 256GB of base memory, plus the microSD card to make for a slate with a hell of a lot of space. It’s a 9.4in tablet with a resolution of 1280 x 800, along with a 1.8GHz quad-core Rockchip CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 5 megapixel rear camera (with a VGA front-facer). It’ll run Android 4.4.

The Archos 101 Magnus+ also costs £249, the same as the Magnus 94, but drops the storage to a more traditional 128GB (with no fusion expansion), though it ups the screen size to 10.1in and the resolution to 1920 x 1080, with 2GB of RAM (but the same processor).

The budget offering of the range is the Archos 101 Magnus (with no ‘+’), and this costs a lot less at £129. It also has a 10.1in display but drops the resolution to 1024 x 600, with the CPU stepped down to 1.3GHz (a Mediatek MT8127) and RAM to 1GB. It offers 64GB of storage and a 2 megapixel rear camera.

The Magnus 94 is definitely the most interesting of the bunch with that potentially huge storage capacity for a slate, but it’s a shame the resolution is 1280 x 800, as all those movies and games you can store aren’t going to look that great at this res.