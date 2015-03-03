MWC 2015: The biggest trends to emerge so far

It's been an eventful first couple of days at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

Samsung has released two new phones in the shape of the impressive Samsung Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge, HTC has unveiled the One M9, Huawei has debuted its first smartwatch and Sony has claimed the title of the "world’s lightest and slimmest 10-inch tablet."

There are sure to be many more exciting announcements in the coming days, but what have been the early trends to dominate proceedings?

A spokesperson from Carphone Warehouse offered their thoughts, “So far at MWC the manufacturers’ announcements have shown us that they are no longer focusing on just smartphones, but instead creating a suite of products and accessories that bring us closer than ever to a lifestyle that is truly connected, with mobile at the core.

"Smartphones have become crucial in all aspects of our lives including entertainment, health, fitness and our finances. Consumers want a technology experience that is personalised to how they live their lives and the advancements announced this weekend certainly speak to this need.

"The news around wearables, virtual reality and mobile payments will ultimately give consumers more choice.

"This move towards greater personalisation has seen non-technology brands move into the smartphone space, such as Ikea’s furniture which wirelessly charges smartphones and tablets, once again showing how the need for a truly connected lifestyle is fast becoming a reality."