MWC 2015: Cisco Small Cells to be deployed by EE

American networking equipment manufacturer Cisco announced today that EE, the UK’s largest mobile network operator, is deploying Cisco small cells to support its growing base of enterprise customers.

The news was announced during Mobile World Congress, taking place in Barcelona.

Cisco’s end-to-end small cell solutions will scale to be suitable for small, medium and large enterprise buildings, it says in the official press release.

Enterprises and their customers will benefit from a “five-bar” experience using standalone access points and a small cell solution that will support modules that plug into existing Cisco Wi-Fi access points. Installation is simple compared to traditional in-building systems, and cells will coordinate automatically to provide complete coverage that reaches every corner of the building.

“We have constantly sought to take innovative approaches to providing the best mobile network with the best coverage and the best experience, and that has been a major factor in driving our success with UK businesses,” said Rakesh Murria, Product Director at EE.

“Cisco has a high-quality small cell solution that works with all sizes and shapes of enterprise buildings, and its leadership in networking makes it an ideal partner for our continued growth in this market.”

The Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast, released by Cisco Visual Networking Index projects nearly 10-fold global mobile data traffic growth over the next five years, stating that much of the growth will be indoors.

Cisco also says that this growth emphasises the importance of small cell technologies in many carriers’ mobile service delivery strategies.