MWC 2015: Fitbit gets multi-device support

Fitness wearable manufacturer Fitbit has announced a set of updates for its activity tracker of the same name, including multi-device support and a localised UK food database.

The news was announced during Mobile World Congress (MWC), currently taking place in Barcelona.

The multi-tracker support means that now users can have multiple devices associated with the Fitbit app and should come with the update later this month.

The update also brings with it faster food logging in the app for Fitbit-ers in Europe, as well as some other parts of the world.

“Expanded and customised food logging will be available in March with food databases for users in EMEA across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, as well as in Australia, Canada, China, Korea and Mexico”, says Fitbit.

Fitbit Charge HR users will also soon gain on-display exercise summaries.

The company also announced a set of challenges for all Fitbit users, including Fitbit Public Challenges, Achievement badges and Friend-finding features.

Public Challenges aims at expanding the Fitbit community and pulling together people with similar activity levels.

Achievement badges need no special introduction, and include a badge for 100,000 daily steps and 700 daily floors climbed.

Friend-finding is a feature in which the app connects to your social media profiles and finds other Fitbit users among your friends.

"With the introduction of new features like multi-device syncing, we are continuing to provide users a more seamless and engaging experience where the technology starts to blur into everyday life, but the experience is one users can't live without," said Tim Roberts, VP of Interactive at Fitbit.

