MWC 2015: Huawei and Jawbone reveal wearable and phone partnership

Huawei and Jawbone have announced a partnership whereby the latter’s software will be seen on the former’s hardware, with this set to begin with the wearables that Huawei has just unveiled at Mobile World Congress.

Essentially, going forward the Jawbone Up app will be the default fitness app on Huawei wearables (such as the TalkBand) and it will also be preloaded on certain Huawei smartphones (starting in the US initially, and then expanding to further markets).

The Jawbone Up app offers advice on fitness and health, eating habits, and sleep monitoring, with a smart coach feature that provides personalised guidance and insights into your health and well-being. All that will be available to Huawei device owners as well as those with the actual Jawbone Up wristband, of course.

Travis Bogard, vice president of product management and strategy at Jawbone, commented: “At Jawbone, our strategy has been to build the Up system as an open platform to enable a wide range of manufacturers and devices to integrate with our software. We're delighted to be partnering with Huawei to bring the Up system to their handsets and wearables.

“Huawei is one of the world's largest manufacturers of consumer technology and this announcement allows us to greatly expand the Up platform, helping millions more people on the road to getting fit and healthy.”

